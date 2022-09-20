Since March, Gautam Adani's Wealth Grew 44 Times Mukesh Ambani's: Report

Gautam Adani is currently the world's second-richest person.

At the start of the financial year, Gautam Adani and Mukesh Ambani were neck and neck on the Real-Time Billionaires List compiled by Forbes. Reliance Chairman Mukesh Ambani was slightly ahead of Adani in March 2022, with a net worth of $90.7 billion.

Since then, Mukesh Ambani's net worth has grown to $92.1 billion, according to Forbes.

Adani, on the other hand, has grown his net worth by $66 billion to a mammoth $155 billion.

Gautam Adani is currently the world's second-richest person on the Real-Time Billionaires List compiled by Forbes, only behind Elon Musk. The second-richest Indian, Mukesh Ambani, is placed eighth on the list. His net worth: 40 per cent less than Adani's.

It's the first time someone from Asia has featured this highly in the top echelons of the wealth index, which has been dominated by US tech entrepreneurs. This meteoric rise has been driven by a diversification of the Adani conglomerate.

For decades, Adani's business was focused on sectors like ports, coal mining and shipping, areas that Ambani stayed clear of amid its heavy investments in oil. But over the past year, that's changed dramatically.

He has slowly started foraying into petrochemicals, energy and media, sectors that Ambani's Reliance already dominates.

Most of Adani's new forays are nascent and experts say the full impact is hard to gauge immediately. But the competition between the two conglomerates is expected to dominate and maybe reshape India's business landscape.