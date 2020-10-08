Sikkim Reopens For Tourists This Saturday, Key Destinations To Stay Shut

Sikkim was among the first states to close its borders for tourists because of coronavirus. (File)

Sikkim is all set to reopen for tourists from October 10, barring a few but premier tourist attractions, including Nathu La, Lachung in North Sikkim and Yaksom in West Sikkim. The decision has been taken in consultation with local authorities and communities.

It was one of the first states to opt for a lockdown. Entry for foreign tourists was banned on March 5 and a total lockdown for tourists was imposed from March 17, a week before a nationwide lockdown was imposed to check the spread of coronavirus.

Sikkim, which opened its inter-state border on October 1, has relaxed testing norms for travellers. Tourists can now enter the state with a valid Covid-negative certificate from any hospital or lab.

Earlier, a Covid-negative certificate only issued 72 hours prior to arrival and by an ICMR-certified lab was considered valid.

According to the new travel guidelines, only domestic tourists and foreigners residing in India can travel to the state for now. All tourists must compulsorily register on the Sikkim Tourism web portal and carry a copy of the "travel card", issued on the basis of tourist registration, at all times. As per the new rules, tourists must also pre-book their accommodation.

In keeping with the Centre's guidelines on travel restrictions amid the coronavirus pandemic, persons above 65 years of age, those with co-morbidities, pregnant women and children below 10 years of age have been advised to either avoid travel completely or limit it.

Till now, Sikkim has reported about 3,200 COVID-19 cases with 49 deaths as India's coronavirus tally surged past 68 lakh.

Over 14 lakh domestic tourist and over 1.5 lakh foreigners have visited Sikkim last year.