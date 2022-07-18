Sikkim Police Personnel Shoots Dead 2 Colleagues In Delhi, Surrenders

The incident occurred at a water plant in the Haiderpur area of Delhi. (Representational)

A Sikkim Police personnel, posted in New Delhi, today shot dead two of his colleagues. Another jawan was injured in the firing. The incident occurred at a water plant in the Haiderpur area of Delhi.

The accused has surrendered to the police.

The incident comes just days after two major fratricide incidents in Jammu and Kashmir. An Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) jawan shot at and injured his three colleagues on Saturday before shooting himself dead in Jammu and Kashmir's Udhampur district.

In a separate fratricide incident, two Army jawans were killed and two others injured in Poonch.

More details are awaited.