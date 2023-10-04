23 Soldiers Missing After Cloudburst Triggers Flash Flood In Sikkim

Twenty-three Army personnel are missing after a cloudburst over Lhonak Lake in north Sikkim triggered flash floods in Teesta river.

A statement by the Army's Eastern Command has said some Army establishments along Lachen valley have been affected.

"Release of water from the Chungthang dam led to a sudden increase in water level upto 15-20 feet high downstream. This has led to Army vehicles parked at Bardang near Singtam getting affected. 23 personnel have been reported missing and some vehicles are reported submerged under the slush. Search operations are underway," the Army statement said.