Sikkim Confirms 33 Flash Flood Deaths, Another 40 Dead In Bengal

Over 5,000 people have been evacuated in the past six days.

The Sikkim government has confirmed 33 deaths in the state due to flash floods caused by a glacial lake burst last week. As many as 40 other bodies were found in the river bed of a raging Teesta in the neighbouring Jalpaiguri district of West Bengal.

The flash flood victims included eight Army personnel. Only 10 bodies of all victims could be identified, including the eight soldiers, said official sources.

Over 5,000 people have been evacuated in the past six days while rescue efforts continue and parts of North Sikkim remain cut off from the rest of the state.

Indian Army said in a statement that a search operation is on for its missing soldiers. Out of 23 soldiers who were missing, one was rescued alive last week.

The troops of TriShakti Corps are providing assistance to 1,700 tourists stranded in Lachen, Lachung, Thangu and Chungthang in North Sikkim. Food, medical aid and communication facilities are being provided.

With the weather remaining inclement, the Army is making all efforts to keep the tourists safe till they are evacuated, said the statement.

NDTV is now available on WhatsApp channels. Click on the link to get all the latest updates from NDTV on your chat.