Protest Outside Sonia Gandhi's House Over Rahul Gandhi's Sikh Remarks

A BJP-backed Sikh group is holding a protest march to the residence of Congress's Sonia Gandhi in Delhi, objecting to Rahul Gandhi's remarks in the US on religious freedom in the country. Contending that they are more secure under the BJP government than they were during the Congress rule, they are demanding that Mr Gandhi apologise for his remarks.

During his three day visit to the US, Mr Gandhi had said the fight in India is not about politics.

Asking a Sikh member of the audience his name, Mr Gandhi had said: "The fight is about whether he, as a Sikh, is going to be allowed to wear a turban in India; or whether, he, as a Sikh, will be allowed to wear a kada in India; or whether he, as a Sikh, is allowed to go to a Gurudwara. That's what the fight is about, and not just for him, but for all religions".

The remarks have raised hackles back home, and the BJP has accused him of habitually making anti-national comments abroad.