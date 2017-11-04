Sikh Boy Punched, Knocked Down By Classmate In US. Sushma Swaraj Seeks Report

According to news reports, the 14-year-old Sikh boy was punched and knocked down by his classmate in the Washington State with his father claiming that his son was targeted because he is of Indian descent.

External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj seeked a report from Indian Embassy in US. (File)

New Delhi:  External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj asked the Indian Embassy in the United States of America for a report on the alleged beating of a Sikh boy in the Washington State.

"I have seen news reports about the beating of a Sikh boy in US. I have asked the Indian Embassy in the US to send me a report on the incident," Ms Swaraj said in a tweet. 

