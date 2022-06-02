Sidhu Moose Wala Had 19 Bullet Marks, Death Within 15 Mins: Autopsy Report

The autopsy report says the maximum injuries were on the right side of Moose Wala's body.

Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala's body had 19 bullet injury injuries and he probably died within 15 minutes of being shot, according to his autopsy report. The bullets had hit his kidneys, liver, lungs and spine.

The cause of death was "hemorrhagic shock which is due to ante mortem fire arm injuries described and sufficient to cause death in ordinary course of nature", the autopsy report said.

The autopsy, carried out by five doctors and videographed, says the maximum injuries were on the right side of Moose Wala's body.

An X-ray of the whole body was also conducted to detect projectiles, the report said. Moose Wala's red T-shirt and payjama were having blood stains and multiple holes corresponding to the injuries, the autopsy report said.

Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu, known as Sidhu Moose Wala, was shot dead on Sunday - just a day after his security cover was scaled down - by unidentified gunmen in Punjab's Mansa district.

The singer, who had also contested the Punjab elections earlier this year on a Congress ticket, was travelling in his Mahindra Thar SUV to visit his aunt in Barnala when he was shot with an automatic assault rifle by about eight to 10 men. Bullets found at the spot of the killing in Punjab's Mansa district indicate that AN 94 Russian assault rifle was also used in the attack.

A suspect detained in Uttarakhand is the first to be arrested in the case. Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has ordered an investigation into why the popular rapper-singer's security was pared down. He was on the list of 424 people whose security cover was withdrawn by the Punjab police days ago. Today, the state government announced that it was restoring the security of these 424 VVIPs.

Canada-based gangster Goldy Brar has claimed responsibility for Sidhu Moose Wala's murder on Facebook. Goldy Brar is a close aide of gang leader Lawrence Bishnoi, who was taken out of Tihar jail on Tuesday for questioning.