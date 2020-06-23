PM Modi, BJP leaders pay homage to Shyama Prasad Mukherjee on his death anniversary

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Ministers and other BJP leaders today paid their tribute to Shyama Prasad Mukherjee, on his death anniversary. Syama Prasad Mukherjee (1901-1953) was an academician, politician and barrister who founded the Bharatiya Jana Sangh, which later went on to become the Bhartiya Janata Party or BJP.

"I pay my respect to Dr Syama Prasad Mukherjee, the great son of Mother Bharati, on his death anniversary," Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted in Hindi.

Apart from the Prime Minister, other senior BJP leaders including Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and BJP national chief JP Nadda also paid tribute to Shyama Prasad Mukherjee. Mr Rajnath Singh said that it was SP Mukherjee who sowed the inspiration to abolish Section 370 and Article 35 A for the development of Jammu and Kashmir.

Yogi Adityanath, UP Chief Minister paid his tribute to Shyama Prasad Mukherjee

JP Nadda paid his homage to Shyama Prasad Mukherjee for his contribution to the country. "I bow to Dr Syama Prasad Mukherjee, who dedicated his life to the unity and integrity of India, on his death anniversary. We remain inspired by his exceptional contribution and service to our nation," Mr Nadda tweeted.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath paid homage to the Bharatiya Jana Sangh founder on at the Civil Hospital in Lucknow.

Shyama Prasad Mukherjee was also a minister in former Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru's cabinet. But differences between the two leaders widened later.