'Nobody Listens,' Says Bihar JDU Lawmaker, Submits Resignation

Bihar's ruling Janata Dal-United (JD-U) legislator Shyam Bahadur Singh, who represents the Barharia constituency, on Monday resigned from the party's primary membership in capital Patna, saying his voice was not being heard by those in power while the district administration has also turned a deaf ear.

"I have resigned from JD-U as neither district administration officers in Siwan nor the top brass of the government in Patna listen to my genuine complaints. What pains me is that police has been acting against all those people opposing auction of the government land to land mafia," Mr Singh said.

He questioned the much-hyped governance and rule of law claim made by the Nitish Kumar-led government and raised the auction of government land to alleged land mafia despite opposition from people in Siwan district.

However, JD-U state president Vashisht Narain Singh said Shyam Bahadur Singh is a senior party leader, his concern would be genuine and party would look into it.

Mr Singh had earlier embarrassed the party and the government by dancing with bar dancers at marriage ceremonies.