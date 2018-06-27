Journalist Shujaat Bukhari's Killers Identified, One Is A Pakistani: Sources

A CCTV grab of the killers on a motorcycle released by the Jammu and Kashmir police.

Days after journalist Shujaat Bukhari's killing in Srinagar, his three killers have been identified by the police, say sources.

One of the killers is Pakistani and believed to be a Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorist, and two are locals, sources said, claiming a breakthrough in the case.

Shujaat Bukhari was shot dead on June 14 by terrorists who came on a bike, just when he had stepped out of his office for an Iftaar party. The killers were seen on CCTV camera, their faces hidden either by masks or a helmet. The man in the middle appeared to be carrying a sack full of weapons.

The journalist was hit with 17 bullets and his two security guards were also killed.

The killers allegedly also shouted slogans after the assassination.

A fourth man was named as a suspect - he was caught on camera taking away Shujaat Bukhari's mobile phones - and is being investigated but so far, the police have not found any connection to the killing.

The murder of the senior journalist in broad daylight in the heart of Srinagar, left not just Jammu and Kashmir but the whole nation in shock.

The police have identified the handler of a Pakistan-based blog that ran a vicious campaign against journalists, including Shujaat Bukhari.