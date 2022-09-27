Arrested Politician Shrikant Tyagi's Wife Renews Feud Over Palm Trees In Noida Society

Trees planted on common land in front of Shrikant and Anu Tyagi's flat in Noida.

Anu Tyagi, the wife of arrested local politician Shrikant Tyagi, has got into a fresh feud with fellow residents after she planted palm trees in the common garden in front of her apartment at Grand Omaxe society in Sector 93B, Noida.

Officials from the Noida administration reached her house to speak with her. a day after members of the Tyagi community came out in her support and planted the trees.

Police had to intervene yesterday when the plantation was being done.

Illegal use of this common area was the point over which Shrikant Tyagi, who claimed to be a BJP farmer wing leader, had abused a woman in the society in August. He was arrested after social media uproar. He got bail in that case earlier this month but remains in jail for other cases.

Anu Tyagi has said the BJP "abandoned" her husband after the controversy. The family has, however, got support from some farmer leaders as well as caste groups.

Shrikant Tyagi, 34, was arrested under the UP Gangsters and Anti-Social Activities (Prevention) Act on August 9 from Meerut by the Noida police, over the August 5 video of his abusive misbehaviour with a woman. It took a massive search operation as he changed locations and vehicles while on the run.

Police had said the dispute over use of the common area started in 2019. In the viral video, too, a woman was seen asking Shrikant Tyagi not to cordon off and encroach upon the area by using plants.

Police and local officials later demolished some sheds and other parts of his ground-flor apartment over building violations.