Shri Ramayana Express Flagged Off From Delhi: 5 Points

The journey on Ramayana circuit will span across 16 days.

New Delhi: The Shri Ramayana Express, a special tourist train to run on the Ramayana circuit to cover major spots related to the Hindu epic was flagged off on Wednesday from Safdarjung Railway Station in Delhi. The train will complete its journey till Rameswaram in Tamil Nadu, in 16 days covering all important destinations associated with the life of Lord Ram. On day one, the Shri Ramayana Express departed with 800 passengers.