Shri Ramayana Express Flagged Off From Delhi: 5 Points

The journey on Ramayana circuit will span across 16 days.
New Delhi: The Shri Ramayana Express, a special tourist train to run on the Ramayana circuit to cover major spots related to the Hindu epic was flagged off on Wednesday from Safdarjung Railway Station in Delhi. The train will complete its journey till Rameswaram in Tamil Nadu, in 16 days covering all important destinations associated with the life of Lord Ram. On day one, the Shri Ramayana Express departed with 800 passengers.
- The pilgrimage circuit of Shri Ramayana Yatra will have two travel components -- one each in India and Sri Lanka.
- In India, after leaving Delhi, Shri Ramayana Express will make its first stop in Ayodhya followed by Hanuman Garhi Ramkot and Kanak Bhawan temple. The train will then cover the important destinations of Ramayana circuit such as Nandigram, Sitamarhi, Janakpur, Varanasi, Prayag, Shringverpur, Chitrakoot, Nasik, Hampi and Rameshwaram.
- The Sri Lanka leg of the tour will be charged separately as the passengers opting for Sri Lanka leg of the Ramayana Yatra package can take a flight to Colombo from Chennai. The IRCTC currently offers five-night/six-day Sri Lanka tour package at a cost starting from Rs 47,600 per person.
- The Shri Ramayana Express tour package will cover all meals, accommodation and wash and change facilities in dharmashalas, all transfers and sight-seeing arrangements.
- A dedicated tour manager of IRCTC will be travelling with the tourists during the entire trip.
(With Inputs from ANI, PTI)