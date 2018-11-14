Special Train To Cover Major Spots Related To Ramayana Flagged Off

The train will complete its journey till Rameswaram, Tamil Nadu, in 16 days

The Shri Ramayana Express, a special tourist train to run on the Ramayana circuit to cover major spots related to the Hindu epic was flagged off on Wednesday from Safdarjung Railway Station, officials said.

"The Shri Ramayana Express departed from Safdarjung railway station today with 800 passengers," a senior railway ministry official told IANS.

The train will complete its journey till Rameswaram, Tamil Nadu, in 16 days covering all important destinations associated with the life of Lord Shri Ram.

The official said all the tickets for the Shri Ramayana Express were sold out within a week.

According to the railway official, the 800-seat train after leaving Delhi will make its first stop in Ayodhya followed by Hanuman Garhi, Ramkot and Kanak Bhawan temple.

"The train will then cover the important destinations of Ramayana circuit such as Nandigram, Sitamarhi, Janakpur, Varanasi, Prayag, Shringverpur, Chitrakoot, Nasik, Hampi and Rameshwaram," the official said.

Named as Shri Ramayana Yatra-Sri Lanka, the pilgrimage circuit will have two travel components --one each in India and Sri Lanka.

The railways has decided the fare for the 16-day trip at Rs 15,120 per person, while the Sri Lanka leg of the tour is charged separately. The passengers opting for the Sri Lanka leg can take a flight to Colombo from Chennai.

The IRCTC currently offers five-night/six-day Sri Lanka tour package at a cost starting from Rs 47,600 per person.

The tour package includes all meals, accommodation and wash and change facilities in dharmashalas, all transfers, sight-seeing arrangements and dedicated tour manager of IRCTC who will be travelling with the tourists during the entire trip.