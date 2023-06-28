Shree Cement Denies Reports Of Large-Scale Tax Evasion

Shree Cement has been facing searches at its factories in Beawar, Raas and Jaipur.

Leading cement manufacturer Shree Cement, being surveyed by income tax authorities, has dismissed allegations that the company has been found to have carried out large-scale tax evasion.

The company has issued a statement saying it has collaborated with and provided all support to tax authorities.

It also dismissed media reports about the quantum of tax evasion allegedly found by the income tax department after going through their records.

"We also would like to reiterate our strong record on corporate governance and playing our role as a responsible corporate citizen. The allegations made by the media are speculative and we would refrain from making any comments," it said.