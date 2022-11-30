What Aaftab Poonawala's New Girlfriend, In Shock, Told Police

Aaftab Poonawala's new girlfriend said he had gifted her a fancy artificial ring in October. (File)

The woman whom Aaftab Poonawala dated after murdering his live-in partner Shraddha Walkar was in shock after learning about his horrific act. She said she had no clue human body parts were kept inside his flat when she visited there twice after the murder.

She also informed Aaftab had gifted her a fancy artificial ring on October 12. The ring belonged to Shraddha, according to sources. It was recovered from Aaftab's new girlfriend and her statement has been recorded by the cops. She is a psychiatrist by profession, according to reports.

In her statement to the police, she said she visited Aaftab's flat twice in October but she had no inkling of the murder or about the presence of body parts in the house. Aaftab never looked scared and often used to tell her about his Mumbai home, she said. The woman had met Aaftab on a dating app.

Aaftab was in contact with about 15 to 20 girls through different dating sites, according to the police.

During the course of the investigation, the police checked his Bumble app record and found the woman who he had come in contact with on May 30, about 12 days after the murder.

She said his behaviour seemed normal, even caring and that she never felt his mental state was not ideal. She said Aaftab had a collection of deodorants and perfumes and that he often used to give her perfumes as gifts.

Aaftab used to smoke a lot and used to roll his cigarettes himself, but often talked about giving up smoking, according to her.

He was also very fond of different types of food and used to order non-vegetarian items from different restaurants at home, she claimed. He had told her how the chefs decorate food in restaurants, she added.

She is now undergoing counselling as she was in a state of shock following the emergence of the details of the murder case, said police sources.