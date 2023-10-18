'Should Suffer...': Journalist Soumya Vishwanathan's Mother Seeks Life Term For Killers

The five convicted of Soumya Viswanathan's murder will be sentenced on October 26

Madhavi Viswanathan, the mother of journalist Soumya Vishwanathan shot dead 15 years ago, demanded life imprisonment for all four convicted for her daughter's murder by a Delhi court, saying they should suffer what the family has suffered.

Ms Vishwanathan was shot dead on September 30, 2008, while she was returning home from work in her car around 3:30 am. The police had claimed that the motive behind the killing was robbery.

Earlier in the day, the court convicted Ravi Kapoor, Amit Shukla, Baljeet Malik, and Ajay Kumar for the murder under the provisions of the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA).

The fifth accused, Ajay Sethi, was convicted under Section 411 of the Indian Penal Code for "dishonestly receiving stolen property" and under MCOCA provisions for conspiring to abet, aid or knowingly facilitate organised crime and for receiving the proceeds of the organised crime.

"We lost our daughter. We demand life terms for convicts. They should suffer what we went through," Madhavi Viswanathan told reporters.

The court fixed October 26 as the date for sentencing.

Additional Sessions Judge Ravindra Kumar Pandey said the prosecution proved beyond reasonable doubt the charges against the accused.

