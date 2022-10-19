Sonia Gandhi Visits M Kharge After Win. But That Wasn't The Original Plan

Sonia Gandhi's visit to M Kharge's home marks a break from convention in the Congress.

Mallikarjun Kharge's first instinct after being declared the next Congress president was to visit Sonia Gandhi at her 10, Janpath home. He requested an appointment but did not get one.

Sources say after some discussions, Sonia Gandhi decided that given the occasion, it really should be the other way round.

So, from 10 Janpath, the meeting shifted to 10 Rajaji Marg, Mr Kharge's home.

Sonia Gandhi's visit to Mr Kharge's home marks a break from convention in the Congress.

The Congress leadership has rarely visited any party leader's home. Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh was an exception.

In 2015, Sonia Gandhi led a Congress march from the party office to Manmohan Singh's home in a show of solidary after the two-time Prime Minister was summoned in a coal scam case.

With Sonia Gandhi's 10-minute drive to Mr Kharge's home, the Congress hoped to send out a message - that the Gandhis accept the new chief.

Earlier, Rahul Gandhi stressed that like every Congress member, he would report to "Kharge-ji".

"I will report to the new president," Rahul Gandhi told NDTV.

"The new president will decide my role in the party," he said to multiple questions on a new Congress boss taking over.

For the Congress, it is the first non-Gandhi president in the 21st century. Since Independence, the Congress has mostly been led by a member of the Nehru-Gandhi family, usually the unanimous choice.

Before Sonia Gandhi, Mr Kharge had one more visitor. His rival, Shashi Tharoor, called on him and said the elections, irrespective of the outcome, had "ultimately strengthened the party".

"I look forward to working with Congress colleagues to face the challenges ahead. I believe the revival of our party has truly begun today," Mr Tharoor said in a statement.