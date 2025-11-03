Advertisement
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World

Shots Fired, Vehicles Damaged: Children's Fight Leads To Clash In Nashik

The incident, which was a fallout of previous enmity, took place late Saturday night in Nava Islampur under Ayeshanagar police station limits.

Read Time: 2 mins
Share
Shots Fired, Vehicles Damaged: Children's Fight Leads To Clash In Nashik
The group also damaged some four-wheelers and a two-wheeler parked in the vicinity. (Representative)

A clash between two groups in Malegaon town in Nashik district resulted in one person firing on another, who managed to avoid getting hit, as well as damage to vehicles parked nearby, a police official said on Sunday.

The incident, which was a fallout of previous enmity, took place late Saturday night in Nava Islampur under Ayeshanagar police station limits, he added.

Laeek Ahmed Mohammed Kameel (42) has alleged that Mehtab Ali Shaukat Ali, angered over a quarrel between their children, ransacked his house along with 10-12 persons and also fired two rounds at him from two pistols, the official said.

"Kameel managed to duck in time and avoided getting hit. He was then beaten up by the mob led by Ali. The group also damaged some four-wheelers and a two-wheeler parked in the vicinity. Kameel has claimed he lost a mobile phone and Rs 50,000 in the ruckus that took place between 10:30 pm and 11 pm," the official said.

Kameel and Ali have had fights previously as well, though the latest incident was caused due to an altercation between their children on Saturday, the official said.

"Ali has been taken into custody, while a search is on for the others in the mob. Heavy police presence is being maintained in the area to ensure there is no law and order problem. Senior personnel visited the site last night as well as this morning. Further probe into the incident is underway," the Ayeshanagar police station official informed.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Show full article

Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world

Follow us:
NDTV News
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com