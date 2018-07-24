Short Tenure For BSF Men To Curb Drug Nexus, Suggests Amarinder Singh

Amarinder Singh also ordered setting up of Wi-Fi CCTVs at all check-posts (File)

As a measure for checking narcotics smuggling from across the border, Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Tuesday suggested shorter tenures for the Border Security Force personnel at border "to break their alleged nexus with drug smugglers".

The chief minister made the suggestion at a meeting with senior administrative and police officials to review the government's anti-drug campaign.

"The chief minister suggested shortening of the border tenures for the BSF to break the alleged nexus between their personnel and drug smugglers in order to check smuggling of narcotics from across the border," said an official release.

The chief minister also ordered setting up of Wi-Fi CCTVs at all 'nakas' (check-posts) at the borders to prevent smuggling of drugs into the state, said the release.

He underlined the need for effective exchange of information with neighbouring states, as well as the central agencies, to coordinate the fight against drugs.

Reviewing the government's anti-drug campaign, Singh called for a coordinated action against drugs, saying the decision to bring the Special Task Force (STF) under the purview of the Punjab police was also necessitated by the same.

The STF would now work directly under the control of Punjab director general of police akin to the Intelligence and Vigilance departments, the release quoted the chief minister as saying.

The STF has done excellent work under his office but, like the armed forces, the need was now felt to bring the agency under the leadership of the DGP for more cohesive functioning, he added.

Underlining the need for a more coordinated approach by all the state and central agencies, the chief minister said apart from drugs, which was a major problem, there was need for greater synchronisation to deal with other major crimes, such as trafficking of women, terrorism, arms smuggling and unauthorised travel agents duping innocent people.

The chief minister also called for a concerted fight by various agencies against the efforts of fringe elements, like the Sikhs For Justice (SFJ), which was seeking to "divide" the state with its motivated campaign of 'Referendum 2020', the release added.

"We have to counter this move aggressively," he added.

Addressing a meeting of all the DCs and SSPs/CPs of the state, the chief minister asked the police to formulate a robust system of reward and punishment to check drug abuse and suggested considering informers for government jobs as an incentive.

Mr Singh directed the police to set up crack teams under SSPs and DSPs at the headquarters level to strengthen the anti-drug fight.

He also called for strengthening of the forensic labs to ensure proper and speedy testing of samples.

The SDMs, DSPs and SHOs concerned would be held responsible and accountable for ensuring that their respective areas are drug-free, he warned, adding that the de-addiction and prevention programmes are running effectively.

Drug-related achievements of medical, police and revenue officers should be reflected in their departmental service records and annual confidential reports, the chief minister suggested, as a step for motivating officials to give their best in the fight against drugs.

He warned that connivance of any kind with the drug mafia would not be tolerated and any officer/official found guilty of the same would face strict punishment.

Local officials should visit the houses from where drug abuse cases are reported and submit a comprehensive report for necessary follow-up action, the chief minister said.

He also accepted a proposal of the police for geo-tagging of drug-affected villages to ensure their regular and proper monitoring. Drug-free villages would be given additional grants for development works, as an incentive, the chief minister announced.

He said he would also be requesting the Punjab and Haryana High Court to set up fast-track courts to resolve cases under the NDPS Act in areas where more than 600 drug-related cases have been reported.

This, he stressed, would ensure speedy punishment for the culprits, thus sending an exemplary message to others. He also directed the concerned officials to ensure timely and systematic completion of investigation of NDPS cases and their proper follow-up in courts.

DGP Suresh Arora said the DCs, the SPs and the people of Punjab had successfully fought terrorism and it was time now for them to come together once again to build sustained pressure against drugs to fight the menace.

He appreciated the fact that no Congress government had ever interfered with the police work or put pressure on them in any drug related case.