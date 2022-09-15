Forensic Team From Patna Reaches Begusarai To Collect Evidence

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar said that a probe should examine all angles.(File)

A Forensic Science Laboratory team from Bihar's Patna reached Begusarai on Wednesday to collect the evidence at the four police station areas where the shootout took place, claiming the life of one person while leaving nine others injured.

One person died while nine others sustained injuries in separate firing incidents at different locations on Tuesday in Bihar's Begusarai. Following the incidents, Bihar Police on Wednesday suspended seven police officials.

Deputy superintendent of police of the Teghra assembly constituency in Begusarai district, Omprakash is supervising the team which is researching and collecting the evidence at the spot where two people were shot for the first time in Godhra village of the Bachwara police station area.

Notably, the bike-borne men had started the shootout incident from Goghna village of Bachwara police station area on Tuesday evening.

After shooting 2 people in Godhna village of Bachwara police station area, the miscreant shot 3 people near Pidhauli and Aadhar Pur village of Teghra police station area, after which two people were shot at Bagraha Chowk of Phulwaria police station area.

Earlier, addressing media persons, Additional Director General of Police (HQ) Jitendra Singh Gangwar said, "Prima facie, our patrolling party was on the streets. Still, they either could not stop the criminals or could not do the checking. In this connection, seven police officials have been suspended with immediate effect."

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Wednesday said that a probe should examine all angles in the firing incidents that took place in Begusarai yesterday claiming the life of one person while leaving nine injured.

"We have called a meeting and held a detailed discussion on this incident. A probe should be done from every angle into this incident. A few days ago, I conducted a meeting to review law and order in the state," he said.

Kumar also said that he instructed the officers to remain vigilant.

Meanwhile, hitting out at the state government, former Union minister and BJP national spokesperson Shahnawaz Hussain said, "I was trying to set up industries in Begusarai but now bullets are being fired like terrorists in Punjab and Kashmir. So many people have been shot and injured. This is a big incident in Bihar. The morale of criminals is increasing in Bihar and people will not forgive those who boost the morale of criminals."

The BJP leader said these kinds of incidents will defame the image of the state and asked the Bihar government which direction the state has been going.

"What will be the image of Bihar in the country? Nitish Kumar needs to check this situation," Hussain said.

Jeetu Paswan, one of the injured told ANI that he was selling ice cream at Malhipur Chowk when the assailants came and shot at him. He said another person who was near him was also shot at.

As per police, two bike-borne assailants are behind the firing incidents in which several people are reported to be injured.

"Two persons with bullet injuries have been brought to the hospital," said the doctor in the Government hospital in Teghra. Further investigation into the matter is underway.

