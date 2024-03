The police rushed to the spot and are investigating the case

Four men on bikes pulled up outside a jewellery shop in Bengaluru's Kodigehalli this afternoon and opened fire to rob the store.

The owner of Lakshmi Bankers and Jewellers in Kodigehalli and one of his employees were injured in the shooting.

The assailants, faces covered in handkerchiefs, fired three rounds.

The police rushed to the spot and are investigating the case.

More details are awaited.