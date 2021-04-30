'Shooter Dadi' Chandro Tomar Dies. She Was Covid Positive

Chandto Tomar was a celebrity on Twitter with thousands of followers.

Veteran shooter Chandro Tomar, popularly known as "Shooter Dadi (grandmother)", has died due COVID-19. She was 89.

Chandro Tomar was admitted to a hospital in Uttar Pradesh's Meerut earlier this week.

"An epitome of gender equality and champion of women's rights Smt Chandro Tomar, known as 'Shooter Dadi' by her fans and admirers is no more. The courage with which she challenged patriarchy and took up shooting as a sport will inspire generations to come. Condolences to her family," Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri tweeted.

Chandro Tomar, who belonged to UP's Baghpat, started competitive shooting at the age of 65. She won over 30 national championships and numerous other competitions in her career.

Her sister-in-law Prakashi Tomar is also one of the oldest sharpshooters in the world.

Their lives inspired the 2019 Bollywood film "Saand Ki Aankh" in which Tapsee Pannu and Bhumi Pednekar played the lead roles.

The actors paid tribute to the veteran shooter.

For the inspiration you will always be...

You will live on forever in all the girls you gave hope to live. My cutest rockstar May the ✌🏼 and peace be with you ❤️ pic.twitter.com/4823i5jyeP — taapsee pannu (@taapsee) April 30, 2021

Devastated by the news of Chandro Dadi's demise. Feels like a part of me is gone. She made her own rules & paved the path for many girl to find their dream. Her legacy will live on in them. Condolences to the family. Am lucky I got to know and be her 🙏#ChandroTomar#ShooterDadi — bhumi pednekar (@bhumipednekar) April 30, 2021

Ms Tomar was a celebrity on Twitter with thousands of followers.

Several politicians, Bollywood personalities and celebrities had wished her on Twitter when she had announced her illness on the website.

The unfortunate news comes on a day the country lost senior journalist Rohit Sardana and Bihar chief secretary Arun Kumar Singh due to Covid complications.

India on Friday reported highest-ever 3,498 deaths in the last 24 hours amid the more dangerous second wave of coronavirus infections. The country also logged 3,86,442 Covid cases, which is the biggest spike since the start of the pandemic.

India has been recording more than 3 lakh daily coronavirus cases for several days. The massive caseloads across the country have triggered shortages of hospital beds, medicines and life-saving oxygen.