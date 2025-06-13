Shoot-At-Sight Orders In Assam's Dhubri Amid Communal Unrest

Show Quick Read Quick Read Summary is AI-generated, newsroom-reviewed Police in Assam's Dhubri issued shoot-at-sight orders amid rising communal tensions over meat discovery.

The police in Assam's Dhubri issued shoot-at-sight orders after recovery of meat near a temple on Sunday flared communal tensions in the district. Announcing the order, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said his government will not tolerate disturbances.

Prohibitory orders were imposed in Dhubri on Monday to contains protests that erupted over the discovery of meat, but were withdrawn on Tuesday.

He said the Rapid Action Force and Central Reserve Police Force will be deployed in Dhubri to keep the law and order situation in check. "Anybody coming out at night or throwing stones will be arrested. All those who have taken law into their hands will be dealt with severely," he said.

Mr Sarma said that on the day after the Bakrid festival on June 7, a cow's head was found in front of a Hanuman temple, following which peace committees comprising both Hindus and Muslims appealed for harmony. The next day, a cow's head was again kept in front of the temple and stones were thrown at night, he added.

The Chief Minister added that a Bangaldesh-backed organisation Nobin Bangla had put up provocative posters, highlighting the demand to include Dhubri in Bangladesh. "These posters indicates that a communal force backed by Bangladesh is active in Dhubri and they are working to destabilise the district," he further said.

Mr Sarma also alleged that a "new beef mafia" has emerged in Dhubri, which procured thousands of animals just before Bakrid. ''This has come to my knowledge and I have ordered an inquiry into this. I have directed the authorities to arrest who has started this cattle trade,'' he said.

He said that that he will stay in Dhubri on the day of Eid next year and guard the Hanuman temple through the night, if required.