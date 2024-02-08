Shoot-At-Sight Orders After Violence During Uttarakhand Madrasa Demolition

More than 50 policemen were injured in a clash with a mob in Uttarakhand's Haldwani when they went to raze a madrasa that the authorities declared illegal. Resisting the demolition, the mob at Vanbhulpura threw stones at them. All of them are undergoing treatment at a local hospital. Shoot-at-sight orders have been issued in the area and security has been strengthened.

Besides the police, a team of administration and civic officials had gone to the madrasa, which has an adjoining prayer area. Sources said when the JCB machine started running, a crowd of "unruly elements' took on the officials, throwing stones at them from a distance. Besides policemen, several administration officials and journalists were injured. Vehicles parked outside the police station were set on fire.