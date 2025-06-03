Shoe Controversy Entangles Rahul Gandhi During Bhopal Visit

On a day meant to focus on party rebuilding, Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi's one-day visit to Bhopal took a controversial turn, not over what he said, but what he wore. Before stepping into the Madhya Pradesh Congress headquarters for a series of key meetings, Mr Gandhi offered floral tributes to the statue of his grandmother, former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, without removing his shoes.

That moment, captured on camera, quickly became political ammunition for the BJP.

While Mr Gandhi will spend around six hours in Bhopal, attending three internal strategy meetings and later addressing an organizational convention of district and block presidents at Ravindra Bhavan, the 'shoes-on' tribute overshadowed much of the day's agenda.

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav remarked, "Rahul Gandhi did not remove his shoes while paying tribute to his grandmother, Indira Gandhi. It didn't quite sit right. This goes against our cultural values. He should be a little more mindful of such things."

BJP leader Hitesh Vajpayee delivered a sharper jibe, saying, "One who doesn't even pause to remove his shoes while offering flowers to his father's mother - how will he ever uphold the honour of Bharat Mata? What will the Congress do with such an uncultured Rahul Gandhi? How can someone on the path of self-destruction claim to rebuild the nation? Shame on such a grandson!"

Congress state president Jitu Patwari, who was present at the same spot, had removed his footwear before offering his tribute - a contrast that fuelled the BJP's narrative of cultural insensitivity and lack of basic decorum.

Responding sharply, the Congress launched a counter-attack on the BJP and its ideological parent, the RSS.

"The BJP's mindset has become extremely narrow. This is the same BJP and RSS that carry their own flag instead of the national tricolor. A person's character is reflected in their emotions and intentions, how much they remember and honour their ancestors, and how they uphold their legacy. You'll see all of that in Rahul Gandhi. The BJP should look inward before questioning others," State Youth Congress President Mitendra Darshan Singh said.

Other leaders present during the tribute included Madhya Pradesh Leader of Opposition Umang Singhar, who also offered flowers while wearing shoes. On the other hand, Jeetu Patwari and KC Venugopal removed their footwear before paying tribute.

Mr Gandhi's visit follows just three days after Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed a large gathering of women at Bhopal's Jamboree Ground, signalling back-to-back high-profile political activity in the state.

Congress insiders insist that the focus of Mr Gandhi's visit remains organisational - aimed at assessing the ground situation and initiating a restructuring plan for the party in Madhya Pradesh. But with the BJP spotlighting footwear over framework, the political turf war in Madhya Pradesh seems to be heating up, step by step.