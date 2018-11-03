Shivraj Singh Chouhan's Brother-In-Law Joins Madhya Pradesh Congress

Sanjay Singh Masani said rising unemployment, lack of industry are two major problems in Madhya Pradesh

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan's brother-in-law Sanjay Singh Masani joined the opposition Congress today, ahead of the assembly elections in the state.

Mr Masani, the brother of Mr Chouhan's wife Sadhana, was formally inducted into the party in the presence of Madhya Pradesh Congress chief Kamal Nath and campaign committee chief Jyotiraditya Scindia.

He flayed the Chouhan-led BJP government in the state and said it was time for the Congress to come to power in Madhya Pradesh.

"Madhya Pradesh does not need Shivraj but Nath. We all know how Chhindwara has been developed and is identified with Kamal Nath. The state also needs to be identified with him," Mr Masani said.

Sanjay Singh Masani joined Madhya Pradesh Congress in the presence of state party chief Kamal Nath and campaign committee chief Jyotiraditya Scindia

Kamal Nath represents Chhindwara in the Lok Sabha.

"Rising unemployment and lack of industry are two major problems in the state and the Chouhan government has done nothing all these years," he added.

Mr Masani, was said to be upset with the BJP for denying him a ticket for the Assembly polls. Reportedly, he wanted to contest from Waraseoni in Balaghat district, from where the BJP has fielded sitting lawmaker Yogendra Nirmal.

"BJP is now all about dynasty and nepotism. Most of the candidates fielded by BJP are sons and daughters of MLAs or MPs. Those who work for the party are being neglected for the sake of dynasty politics," he said.

He lashed out at the BJP for ignoring "kaamdars" (those who toil) at the cost of "naamdars" (big names), he said he should not be projected as a family member of Mr Chouhan but only as his relative.

"My name is Sanjay Singh Masani. My family lineage and 'gotra' are different," he said.

Addressing the event, Mr Nath told reporters that all sections of society are affected by Mr Chouhan's misrule, and the decision of Mr Masani to join the Congress is a reflection of people's wish to chart a new course of development in the state, he said.

In 2015, the Congress alleged that Sanjay Singh helped a rape accused, he also purchased land in Balaghat at throwaway prices that time Congress also demanded an enquiry and first information report (FIR) against him

The 230-member Madhya Pradesh Assembly will have single phase polling on November 28.