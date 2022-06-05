'Once/Twice A Week': Shivraj Chouhan Wants To Go To School. This Is Why

Shivraj Singh Chouhan said that a task force has been constituted to implement the new education policy.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Saturday expressed his wish to teach schoolchildren once or twice in a month.

Inaugurating the Learnings from National Achievement Survey workshop at Kushabhau Thakre International Auditorium, Mr Chouhan said, "I want to teach in schools twice in a month, and I will take permission from education department, if they allow, I shall go to schools and teach."

Madhya Pradesh has achieved the fifth position in the country in the National Achievement Survey 2021 in the education sector. The survey is conducted every three years. The last survey was held in 2017 in which Madhya Pradesh ranked 17th.

The state's schools were reopened for physical classes in a phased manner As Covid cases dropped.

Subject wise and class wise continuous orientation of teachers was also done through YouTube Live. Mock tests were used to familiarise students with the examination environment. A platform was provided to share the good efforts of the districts. The state has been ranked fifth in the country in elementary classes (classes 3, 5 and 8). 37 districts in class 3, 33 districts in classes 5 and 8 and 20 districts in class 10 have scored above the national average.

Mr Chouhan said that a task force has been constituted to implement the new education policy in the state. He said there is a continuous dialogue to improve the policy.

The education survey conducted by the central government is aimed at improving the quality of education by gathering feedback about students at the national, state and district level. The survey for classes 3, 5, 8 and 10 was sample-based, in which the level of academic achievements in Mathematics, Science, Environment, Social Science, English and Language were examined.

The survey covers central government schools, state government schools, private schools and government-aided schools.