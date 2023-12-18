Shivraj Chouhan To Meet BJP Chief Tomorrow Amid Buzz Over Central Role

This is Shivraj Chouhan's first visit to Delhi after stepping down from post of Chief Minister

Former Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh Shivraj Singh Chouhan is scheduled to meet BJP national president JP Nadda in Delhi on Tuesday.

Mr Chouhan confirmed about his visit to Delhi and meeting with the BJP chief in the state capital Bhopal on Monday. According to the information, the former Chief Minister will reach Delhi on Tuesday morning.

"BJP Chief Nadda has called for a meeting and I will go to meet him," Chouhan said.

When asked whether discussions will be held about getting a position in the Union cabinet ministry, the BJP leader said he has no information about it.

Notably, it will be Mr Chouhan's first visit to Delhi after stepping down from the post of Chief Minister.

Mr Chouhan also said that whatever the party would decide, he would work for it and there were a few subjects, which were his favourite issues for which he would continue to work from his heart.

"I have always said that the BJP is a mission and when you work in a mission then you won't decide, the mission decides for you. Whatever the party will decide, I will work for it. There are a few subjects like environment, women empowerment, and child welfare, these are my favourite issues and I will continue to work for it from my heart," Mr Chouhan said.

Meanwhile, talking about the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, which is scheduled to be held next year, the BJP leader has said that now the target is about the Lok Sabha elections to win all the 29 seats from the state under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. All the party workers would work hard for it.

The era of Mr Chouhan came to an end last week on Wednesday after the BJP MLA Mohan Yadav took oath as Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh. Governor Mangubhai C. Patel administered the oath of office to him at Motilal Nehru Stadium, Lal Parade Ground in Bhopal.

