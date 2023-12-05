Shivraj Singh Chouhan Enjoys Dinner With Family After BJP's Big Win In Madhya Pradesh

Shivraj Singh Chouhan with his family at a restaurant in Bhopal.

A day after securing huge victory in Madhya Pradesh, Chief Minister and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Shivraj Singh Chouhan enjoyed some quality time with his family. A video has surfaced on social media that showed Mr Chouhan having dinner at a restaurant in state capital Bhopal along with his wife Sadhna Singh and two sons on Monday evening. Mr Chouhan's family chose a hotel in Maharana Pratap Nagar locality of Bhopal for dinner. They family members are seen engaged in thoughtful conversations while enjoying their meal. The clip was posted by several outlets, including news agency ANI.

#WATCH | Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan and his family have dinner at a restaurant in Bhopal pic.twitter.com/D5Ad9sY9HT — ANI (@ANI) December 4, 2023

"I felt really good among people... we're all one family. I am happy that I got to meet people while having food," the Chief Minister told ANI.

Mr Chouhan, a BJP candidate from Budhni, won by a margin of 1,64,951 votes, securing a total of 1,04,974 votes.

BJP swept the elections in Madhya Pradesh despite being in power since 2003, except for a 15-month period after 2018. The party had not projected Mr Chouhan as the chief ministerial face, but his claim has been strengthened with the remarkable performance of the BJP.

However, others names are also doing the rounds, such as Union ministers Prahlad Singh Patel and Jyotiraditya Scindia (both leaders from the Other Backward Classes, which make up around half of the state's population), BJP National General Secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya and Union Minister Narendra Singh Tomar.

Mr Chouhan too has not given any indication if he is going to be the next Chief Minister, a post he has held for 18 years. "None of us make any decisions about ourselves. We are part of a bigger mission. We are workers. We do whatever the party decides," he told NDTV.

The BJP retained power in Madhya Pradesh by winning 166 seats in the 230-member Assembly, relegating the Congress to a distant second with just 66 seats, down from the 114 the grand old party had got in the 2018 edition.