Shivraj Chouhan's Padyatra Blends Farmers, Family, And Political Future

In 1991, a young Shivraj Singh Chouhan walked barefoot through the eight assembly segments of Vidisha, earning the nickname "Paav-Paav Wale Bhaiya."

Today, 34 years later, the same Shivraj Chouhan - now the Union Agriculture Minister and a six-time MP - is once again on foot, retracing his old political path through the same constituency. But this time, the mission is bigger: Viksit Bharat Sankalp Padyatra.

The yatra is aimed at communicating with farmers, empowering women, and perhaps also securing his place in the evolving landscape of BJP politics.

A Familiar Route, A New Role

The 66-year-old former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister is covering 20-25 km on foot every day, reaching every part of his parliamentary constituency. The yatra, to be held 2-3 days a week, combines political outreach with policy implementation. This time, the focus is on the transformation from Lakhpati Didi to Crorepati Didi - a nod to women's economic empowerment under government schemes.

"When this spirit awakens in every village - to build a Viksit Bharat through cleanliness, water conservation, employment and civic responsibility - that's when true change will come. You can see the flood of people gathered here. The purpose is to meet people, know their condition and understand the impact of Central schemes," said Shivraj Singh Chouhan during a stop on his padyatra.

Scientists In the Fields, Not Just Speeches

Unlike traditional political yatras, this one brings agricultural scientists directly into fields and village chaupals. As part of the Viksit Krishi Sankalp Abhiyan, starting 29 May, 2,170 teams of 3-4 scientists each will fan out across more than 700 districts.

They will study agroclimatic conditions, soil nutrition, climate change effects, and pest patterns, offering real-time, tailored advice to over 1.5 crore farmers. From seeds to fertilizers, the aim is clear - connecting lab to land. "Even today scientists and farmers are on the road. This is part of a large-scale effort to translate research into field practice - newer seeds, climate-resilient farming, cost-effective production. All of this is going to boost Kharif and Rabi output," said the Agriculture Minister.

More Than a Yatra: A Family Moment, A Political Statement

This padyatra isn't just about public engagement - it's a carefully choreographed message. Shivraj is joined by his wife Sadhana, son Kartikeya, and daughter-in-law Amanat. The presence of Kartikeya, in particular, has raised eyebrows.

From campaigning in Budhni to social media activism during elections, Kartikeya has been steadily stepping into the public world. Many believe this padyatra could be laying the groundwork for a generational handover in Madhya Pradesh politics. "Everyone here is family. My brother made this garland by hand. There's no one else, just family," said Shivraj Chouhan, brushing off speculation but hinting at continuity.

Two Models, One State

On the same day as Shivraj Chouhan's padyatra in Vidisha, Chief Minister Dr Mohan Yadav hosted an Agriculture-Industry Conclave in Narsinghpur - showcasing a more corporatised vision of farming. While the Union Agriculture Minister interacts with farmers in fields, Mohan Yadav is positioning agriculture as an industry-ready sector through partnerships and investment.

"Agriculture-based industries, modern equipment, organic farming, horticulture, dairy, fisheries - more than 11 ministries are working together to transform rural Madhya Pradesh," said the Chief Minister.

No Show From Party Brass

Conspicuously absent during the padyatra's launch were BJP state president VD Sharma and organisational general secretary Hitanand Sharma. Political watchers are divided - is this a mere scheduling issue or indicative of distance between Shivraj Chouhan and the current state leadership? "This is Shivraj's personal yatra, not the organisation's. MPs and MLAs often travel through their constituencies without the party machinery in tow. It doesn't always mean there's friction," said senior analyst Girija Shankar.

Congress Targets Shivraj In His Own Backyard

Sensing an opportunity, the Congress has launched a Gaon Gaon Sangathan Abhiyan in Shivraj Chouhan's stronghold of Vidisha. State Congress Chief Jeetu Patwari is leading the charge, accusing the former chief minister of ignoring farmers' distress.

"Farmers are in pain - no payment for crops, moong not procured, onions being dumped at Rs 1 per kg. And he's doing padyatra to mislead people. I've been seeking time to meet him for 37 weeks. I'll continue for 100 weeks if needed," said Mr Patwari.

From Roads Of Vidisha To The Corridors Of Delhi

In 1991, Shivraj, who became an MP for the first time, made his mark by walking on these very roads. 34 years later, the same roads once again, but now, in the new role of the country's Agriculture Minister. This journey is away from politics but no one can ignore Shivraj Chouhan and BJP's next strategy.

In such a situation, when NDTV asked him if this journey is for the next national president of BJP - because his name is also among the contenders - Shivraj Chouhan said: "Whatever work the party has given me, I am only doing that, I will do only that. I am a party worker. Whatever work the party has given me for the farmers, I am trying to do it better under the leadership of the Prime Minister. This is my religion, my life, my main mantra. Whatever work the party assigns me, will do that only. Farming is in my mind, farmers are in my every breath."

Not Just A Walk - A Signal?

Experts believe Mr Chouhan's padyatra is more than just a walk - it's a political signal. While he strengthens ground connect in Sehore and Vidisha, speculation is rife about his next possible role within the party's top brass.

In politics, as in padyatras, every step counts - and Shivraj Singh Chouhan seems to know exactly where he's walking.