Doubts Created About EVMs, Poll Panel Was Not Spared: Shivraj Chouhan

Two days ahead of counting, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan today said his party BJP will retain power in the state and accused the Congress of creating doubts in minds of people about the reliability of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs).

Mr Chouhan, seeking a fourth straight term in office, said the Congress will try to create hindrances on the counting day.

Votes polled in the November 28 elections for the 230-member assembly in Madhya Pradesh will be counted on December 11.

Talking to reporters at state BJP headquarters, Mr Chouhan said, "BJP is going to form government again in Madhya Pradesh. Friends in Congress are talking baseless things out of desperation."

"We think as doubts were created about EVMs and even the Election Commission was not spared, they (Congress) will try to create hindrances on every step during the counting."

Earlier in the day, Mr Chouhan held an audio conference with all the 230 party candidates and discussed the preparations for the counting. State BJP president Rakesh Singh also took part in the conference.

Both the leaders told the candidates that the people of Madhya Pradesh have given "huge support" to the party in the elections and the Congress has raised the issue of EVM "tampering" out of desperation, a party spokesman said.

Mr Chouhan and Mr Singh said in 2008 and 2013, exit polls had predicted that the BJP was lagging behind in the race, but the party eventually won on both the occasions, he said.

A control room would be set up on the counting day at the state BJP headquarters, the spokesman added.

