Congress Celebrating Exit Polls As If They Were Actual Results, Say BJP Leaders: Updates

New Delhi:
Assembly elections 2018: Exit polls predicted the Congress losing in Mizoram.
Exit polls for five states in elections predict a worrying outcome for the BJP in Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan.
An aggregate of exit polls shows the BJP's winning streak is set to end in Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh, both heading for hung verdict. The Congress is tipped to win a clear majority in Rajasthan. The party is likely to lose Mizoram and K Chandrashekar Rao will retain Telangana, the exit polls say.
For Madhya Pradesh, exit polls see both BJP and Congress going neck and neck but falling short of a clear majority in the 230-member assembly. According to an aggregate of nine exit polls, the BJP will get 110 seats in the state, while the Congress will get 109 seats. The halfway mark is at 115. Mayawati's Bahujan Samaj Party will get 2 seats.The assembly elections in these states have been billed as the semi-final before next year's general elections.
Here are the updates on the story:
BJP national secretary RP Singh on exit poll results
- We have seen some exit poll which were in our favor and few were against
- We are going to form government in all three state
Congress leader Rizwan Arshad said his party would perform well in all the five states. "Today we can very openly and confidently say that Congress is going to perform exceptionally well in all the five states. Nobody should be surprised if congress wins in all the five states, he said.
Rajasthan, which has not voted for the same party for two consecutive terms in the last 20 years, will this time pick the Congress, continuing the trend, according to the poll of exit polls. In the 200-member assembly, the BJP will win 78 seats and the Congress 110 seats, an aggregate of 10 exit polls have predicted.
Union HRD minister Prakash Javadekar has played down the exit poll results. "I don't care about exit poll. We have already seen exit polls collapsing," he said.
EVMs have mysterious powers in PM Modi''s India: Rahul
Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Friday urged his party workers to be vigilant against "EVM tampering" as voting came to an end in Telangana and Rajasthan, cautioning them that "in (Prime Minister Narendra) Modi's India, EVMs have mysterious powers".
"Congress party workers, be vigilant after polls close today. In MP, EVM's behaved strangely after polling: Some stole a bus and vanished for two days! Others slipped away and were found drinking in a hotel," tweeted Mr Gandhi.
The Congress chief was referring to the incident in Madhya Pradesh's Sagar where electronic voting machines were transported in a vehicle without any registration number and reached the collection centre 48 hours after the voting ended.
In Rajasthan, where assembly elections were held alongside Telangana, a voting machine was found lying on national highway. Later it was found that the voting machine was part of reserve and it fell down during transportation.
Jwala Gutta's name missing from electoral roll since 2016: Poll Body Boss
Shuttler Jwala Gutta's name has been missing from electoral roll since 2016, Telangana's election body chief said after she took to Twitter alleging that her name had disappeared from the voters' list and she could not vote in Friday's assembly elections in the state.
Rajat Kumar, Telangana's Chief Electoral Officer told news agency ANI, "I do empathise with Jwala Gutta. Actually, her name has been missing from electoral roll since 2016. So, in 2016, 2017, 2018, the inclusion was not there. We will rectify that situation."
A controversy has erupted over the fairness of assembly elections held in Telangana after ace Indian Badminton player Jwala Gutta alleged that she could not cast vote in Friday's election as her name had been missing from the voters' list. The shuttler also shared similar tweets by several voters who also encountered a similar problem.
