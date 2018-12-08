Congress Celebrating Exit Polls As If They Were Actual Results, Say BJP Leaders: Updates

Assembly elections 2018: Exit polls predicted the Congress losing in Mizoram.

Exit polls for five states in elections predict a worrying outcome for the BJP in Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan.

An aggregate of exit polls shows the BJP's winning streak is set to end in Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh, both heading for hung verdict. The Congress is tipped to win a clear majority in Rajasthan. The party is likely to lose Mizoram and K Chandrashekar Rao will retain Telangana, the exit polls say.

For Madhya Pradesh, exit polls see both BJP and Congress going neck and neck but falling short of a clear majority in the 230-member assembly. According to an aggregate of nine exit polls, the BJP will get 110 seats in the state, while the Congress will get 109 seats. The halfway mark is at 115. Mayawati's Bahujan Samaj Party will get 2 seats.The assembly elections in these states have been billed as the semi-final before next year's general elections.

Here are the updates on the story:

For the latest News & Live Updates on Election Results from each assembly constituency in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Mizoram, Chhattisgarh, Telangana, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for updates.