Shivraj Chouhan Inaugurates Adi Shankaracharya Statue. All You Need To Know About It

It is situated on Mandhata mountain in Omkareshwar, the city on the banks of Narmada River. It is made with amalgamation of multiple metals.

The statue stands on a 54-foot-high pedestal. It has been named "Ekatmata Ki Pratima" (statue of oneness).

Omkareshwar is famous for being home to one of the 12 Jyotirlingas, the sacred shrines dedicated to Lord Shiva.

The BJP government in Madhya Pradesh had earlier given its approval for Rs 2,141.85-crore project for the statue of Adi Shankaracharya along with a museum in Omkareshwar.