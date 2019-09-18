Shivpal Singh Yadav Will Re-Contest From His UP Seat If Disqualified

Shivpal Singh Yadav to seek re-election from Jaswantnagar assembly seat if disqualified

Shivpal Singh Yadav, president of the Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party Lohia (PSPL), has said that he is ready to seek re-election from his Jaswantnagar assembly seat in Uttar Pradesh if he is disqualified from the assembly.

The Samajwadi Party (SP) filed a petition before the Speaker last week seeking disqualification of Mr Yadav's membership from the state assembly under anti-defection law.

"I had already resigned from the Samajwadi Party when I floated the PSPL. I am not worried about disqualification because I will seek re-election from my own Jaswantnagar constituency and the SP can field anyone they want to," he said.

Replying to a question, Mr Yadav said that if he contests a by-election in event of his disqualification, Mulayam Singh Yadav should campaign for him.

"I had campaigned for Netaji despite my differences with SP and he should also reciprocate," Mr Yadav said.

