Shiv Sena's Sanjay Raut Meets Maharashtra Governor Amid Tussle With BJP: Live Updates

Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut on Monday met Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari amid an ongoing tussle between his party and the BJP. Government formation in the state has been stalled for 11 days following an election where the BJP-Sena alliance won a majority. The Shiv Sena has demanded equal power-sharing in the state under what it calls was a "50:50 formula" discussed with Amit Shah earlier this year, before the national election in May.

According to the Sena, the plan was for chief ministers from each party sharing the five-year term equally. The BJP has firmly rejected the idea and insists Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis will be chief minister for a full term. The Sena, escalating tension, has said it has the support of 170 MLAs to install its chief minister.

