Sharad Pawar Prime Mover As Sena Amps Up Row With BJP In Maharashtra

Sharad Pawar insists that the people's mandate is for him to sit in opposition. (File photo)

Opposition stalwart Sharad Pawar is reportedly the prime mover in discussions on an unlikely formula in which his party and the Congress back the Shiv Sena in forming government in Maharashtra to block the BJP. The reports emerged on Monday as Sharad Pawar, the chief of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), flew to Delhi to meet with Congress president Sonia Gandhi.

Government formation remains on hold in Maharashtra 11 days after election results that gave a clear majority to the BJP-Shiv Sena alliance. Talk of a political reshaping gained traction with the Shiv Sena making it clear it will not give up on its demand for equal status in its relationship with the BJP, including rotational chief ministership and the same number of ministries.

The "50:50 formula" was raised by Sena Chief Uddhav Thackeray soon after the Maharashtra results on October 24. He sought to remind the BJP that this was discussed with its president Amit Shah earlier this year, before the national election.

The Shiv Sena is furious at the BJP for reportedly not making any overture till now.

Meanwhile Sharad Pawar has been busy, even though officially, he insists that the people's mandate is for him to sit in opposition. Sonia Gandhi is believed to be dead set against any truck with the Shiv Sena, and this is where Mr Pawar comes in. The Congress in Maharashtra is reportedly willing to back the Sena, which, party leaders believe is the "lesser evil" compared to the BJP. With state leaders pitching the idea, Sonia Gandhi is said to be relenting.

Top BJP sources reasserted today that there would be no compromise on the chief minister's post, that Devendra Fadnavis would continue as Chief Minister for a full five-year term. "We are waiting and watching. Our doors are open to discussions with Shiv Sena...We are open to distributing ministerial portfolios," sources said.

The BJP hopes for a resolution by November 8, the deadline for government formation.

Nervous about losing the Sena to the NCP and Congress, BJP sources say the party can offer the Sena half the ministries.

The question is whether the BJP's compromise will be acceptable to the Sena or whether it will let the power tussle run its course.

Sources say Uddhav Thackeray is upset with the BJP and accuses Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis of "lying" when he denies any 50:50 deal.

Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut, who has been the party's striker against the BJP in the current standoff, met with Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari this evening in Mumbai, around the same time Sharad Pawar and Sonia Gandhi also held discussions in Delhi.

"We presented our case before the Governor and explained we are not responsible for the confusion. We are not stalling government formation. Whoever has the majority will form government," Mr Raut told reporters.

The BJP, which won 105 seats in the 288-member Maharashtra assembly, says it has the support of 115 MLAs. The Shiv Sena won 56 but says it has the support of 63 along with independents.

The opposition NCP, Congress and others have 102 seats.

The Sena claims it has the support of 170 MLAs but it has not revealed a break-up.

Sanjay Raut has reportedly been in touch with Mr Pawar; he had met with him last week in what he described as a "courtesy visit".

NCP leader Ajit Pawar, the nephew of the party chief, claimed that he had received a message from Mr Raut: "Namaskar mi Sanjay Raut. Jai Maharashtra".

"This is the first time after elections that he has contacted me. I do not know why he messaged me. I will call him in a while to check," said Ajit Pawar, a former deputy chief minister.

