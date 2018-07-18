Shiv Sena Undecided On TDP's No-Confidence Motion Against Modi Government

Sanjay Raut said a decision will be taken at an appropriate time (File)

The Shiv Sena was undecided on supporting the no-confidence motion that the TDP sought to move in Parliament against the BJP-led NDA government, senior party leader Sanjay Raut said today.

The comments from Mr Raut, whose party shared uneasy ties with the BJP, came a day before the beginning of the Monsoon Session of Parliament.

However, a lawmaker from the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) said he was hopeful of receiving support for the motion not just from the Sena, but some BJP lawmakers as well.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister and TDP president N Chandrababu Naidu had sought the support of non-BJP, non-Congress parties for the no-confidence motion his party sought to move against the NDA government over non-fulfilment of the promise to grant special status to the state.

"We have not yet decided on the no-confidence motion. A decision will be taken at an appropriate time. However, we will not go by the TDP's agenda. We will do what is in the interest of the country," Mr Raut told PTI.

"We will fight our own battle," added the Rajya Sabha lawmaker.

When a response was sought on the Sena's stand, TDP Lok Sabha lawmaker P Ravindra Babu said, "When the motion is called out, not just the Sena, but even some MPs from the BJP will support it."

Mr Babu said that in the last session of Parliament, when the speaker wanted to know how would the TDP, which had 15 lawmakers, get the support of at least 54 members for moving a no-trust motion, more than 100 lawmakers came out in support of the move.

The TDP leader alleged the the Centre was trying to "destroy" the federal structure in the country.

"If this can happen to us today, tomorrow it can happen to anyone. More political parties will support the TDP motion on the floor of Parliament," the TDP lawmaker said.

The no-confidence motions against the NDA government, moved by the YSR Congress and the TDP separately during the Budget Session of Parliament, could not be taken up as vociferous protests in the House over various issues had led to repeated adjournments.

In March, the TDP pulled out of the NDA government over the Centre's refusal to grant special status to the southern state.

At that time, the Uddhav Thackeray-led party had said one by one all BJP allies would leave the NDA fold. Mr Raut had then slammed the BJP for not "respecting" its allies.

The Monsoon Session would begin on Wednesday and end on August 10.