The Shiv Sena led by Uddhav Thackeray will support Droupadi Murmu, the BJP-led NDA's candidate for the Presidential polls to be held on July 18, sources have told NDTV. The decision comes a day after 16 of the party's 22 MPs told Mr Thackeray at a meeting that they should vote for her because she is a woman from a tribal community.

Droupadi Murmu with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Nearly 10 per cent of the Maharashtra's population is of Scheduled Tribes.