Shiv Sena Slams Sanjay Nirupam For Remark On Uddhav Thackeray's House Plot Deal

Sanjay Nirupam alleged the man who sold the plot is being probed for money laundering

Shiv Sena MP Arvind Sawant slammed Congress leader Sanjay Nirupam for seeking an investigation into the deal for the plot for Maharashtra CM and party chief Uddhav Thackeray's new bungalow opposite Matoshree at Kala Nagar in Bandra.

"I think Nirupam's own party is not taking him seriously. There is no incident where he has made a statement and the party has taken cognizance of it. He has forgotten that Shiv Sena has given him recognition. All I can say is that the elephant will keep walking," he said while speaking to ANI in Mumbai.

Yesterday, Mr Nirupam had alleged that Rajbhushan Dixit, who sold the plot for Matoshree, has been facing probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation and Enforcement Directorate in money laundering cases.

