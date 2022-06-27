'Best Wishes To Sanjay Raut On Summons,' Says Rebel Eknath Shinde's Son

"My best wishes to Sanjay Raut on ED summons," he said in Marathi.

Amid high drama in Maharashtra following an open rebellion in Shiv Sena, state minister and rebel leader Eknath Shinde's son Shrikant Shinde today took a jibe at Uddhav Thackeray's most vocal defender Sanjay Raut moments after he was summoned by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in Mumbai for questioning tomorrow in a case of alleged money laundering.

"My best wishes to Sanjay Raut on ED summons," he said in Marathi, adding that the rebel faction will win the heated court battle over disqualifications.

Shinde junior further said that the people of Maharashtra are noticing everything and will give a "fitting reply". He said all rebel MLAs will meet today to take a decision and then see what happens in the future.

Eknath Shinde moved the Supreme Court against the Shiv Sena's move to disqualify him and 15 other rebel MLAs. They also challenged the rejection of the no-confidence motion against Deputy Speaker Narahari Zirwal. The rebels have sought directions to Mr Zirwal to not take any action on the disqualification plea, which was filed by the Shiv Sena last week, till the matter of his removal is decided.

The ED had in April attached Sanjay Raut's properties in connection with the ₹ 1,034-crore Patra Chawl land scam case. Mr Raut had said then, "I am not the one who will get scared. Seize my property, shoot me, or send me to jail, Sanjay Raut is Balasaheb Thackeray's follower and a Shiv Sainik."