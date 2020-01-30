'His Hand Should Be Cut Off...': Shiv Sena On JNU Student Sharjeel Imam

Sharjeel's statement has handed the BJP an issue for the Delhi assembly polls, Shiv Sena said (File)File)

Sharjeel Imam's hands should be cut off for "beheading the Muslim community," the Shiv Sena said today on the arrested Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) student in its mouthpiece Saamana.

"Sharjeel has beheaded the Muslim community. His hand should be cut off and put on the highway on the chicken's neck corridor," the Sena says in its editorial, criticizing the student accused of provocative speeches including a comment on severing Assam from India.

"Attempts are being made to escalate the dispute between Hindus and Muslims. Attempts are also being made to create anarchy and a civil war-like situation that exists in Iraq and Afghanistan," said the party, which rules Maharashtra in a coalition that includes Sharad Pawar's NCP and the Congress.

"Urban Naxalism is already here. One Sharjeel has been arrested but the responsibility lies on the government's shoulders that no other Sharjeel should emerge," says the Saamana editorial.

"Sharjeel's statement has handed the BJP an issue for the Delhi assembly polls. His statement is anti-national and separatist," it adds.

Sharjeel Imam was arrested from Bihar's Jehanabad on Wednesday and brought to Delhi. He has been charged with sedition.

A series of videos on social media show Sharjeel saying: "If we all come together, then we can separate the Northeast from India. If we cannot do it permanently, then at least for one to two months, we can do this."

He is also heard saying: "It is our responsibility to cut Assam from India. When this happens, only then the government will listen to us."