Shiv Sena MP Stabbed At Poll Rally By Man Who Came To Shake Hands

Omraje Nimbalkar's father was shot dead in his car near Kalamboli on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway in 2006.

Shiv Sena MP Omraje Nimbalkar was injured when an unidentified man attacked him with a knife in Maharashtra's Osmanabad district on Wednesday, police said.

The incident took place when Mr Nimbalkar was addressing an election rally at Padoli Naigaon village. During the rally, a man along with a group came close to Mr Nimbalkar, who represents the Osmanabad Lok Sabha constituency, on the pretext of shaking hands with him, a police official said.

"While greeting the MP, the man attacked him with a knife and immediately fled. Nimbalkar got hurt on his hand but escaped a major injury because of his wrist watch," he said.

The Lok Sabha member's father Pawanraje Nimbalkar, who was a Congress leader, was shot dead in his car near Kalamboli on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway on June 3, 2006. Former Lok Sabha MP Padamsinh Patil is the key accused in that case.

