Shiv Sena Leader's Arrest, MPs' Suspension Stalls Parliament: 5 Points

In Lok Sabha, Opposition members protested against the suspension of four Congress MPs. Manickam Tagore, Jothimani, Ramya Haridas and TN Prathapan have been suspended for the session after they waved placards during a protest in the House over price rise. The Lok Sabha was adjourned

The protest in Upper House was by Shiv Sena MPs targeting the government over the arrest of Rajya Sabha member and senior party leader Sanjay Raut in a land scam case. Sena MP Priyanka Chaturvedi gave a suspension of business notice, seeking a discussion on "misuse of premier investigative agencies by the Central government for political agendas".

Members of Left parties protested in front of the Mahatma Gandhi statue against the alleged destruction of the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme. Holding placards, they raised slogans demanding a hike in wages under the scheme.

One of the many protests in parliament also originated in the treasury benches. BJP MPs from Bengal staged a demonstration in front of the Gandhi statue, demanding the resignation of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee over alleged irregularities in a teacher recruitment scam.