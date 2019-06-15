Shiv Sena Appoints Vinayak Raut As Leader Of Party In Lok Sabha

Shiv Sena has appointed Ratnagiri-Sindhudurg MP Vinayak Raut as the leader of the party in the Lok Sabha.

The Shiv Sena on Saturday appointed Ratnagiri-Sindhudurg MP Vinayak Raut as the leader of the party in the Lok Sabha.

A Sena spokesperson said party chief Uddhav Thackeray has written to the Union Minister of Parliamentary Affairs informing it about Mr Raut's appointment.

Mr Raut, 65, is a second-time MP from Ratnagiri-Sindhudurg in Maharashtra's Konkan region and has previously been MLA between 1999-2004 from Vile Parle in Mumbai and was MLC since 2012 before being elected to the Lok Sabha in the 2014 polls.