Judge Who Convicted Lalu Yadav Involved In Road Accident, Escapes Unhurt

The former Special CBI Judge, who is now an Additional District Judge in Jharkhand's Godda district, was driving towards Ranchi railway station to receive his daughter when he was hit by another car.

All India | | Updated: October 08, 2018 19:49 IST
Shiv Pal Singh, the judge who sent Lalu Yadav to 14 years in prison, escaped unhurt (File Photo)

Ranchi: 

Shiv Pal Singh, the judge who sent former Bihar Chief Minister Lalu Yadav to 14 years in prison, escaped unhurt after a road accident in Ranchi.

The former Special CBI Judge, who is now an Additional District Judge in Jharkhand's Godda district, was driving towards Ranchi railway station to receive his daughter when he was hit by another car.

The Maruti Alto car that hit the Judge's vehicle (also an Alto), drove away after the accident.

The judge has given the registration number of the car to the police, which is investigating the matter.

