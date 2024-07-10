Shinde Sena Leader Suspended From Party Post 4 Days After Son's BMW Crash

Rajesh Shah - the father of Mihir Shah, the main accused in the BMW hit-and-run case - has been suspended by the Shiv Sena of Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, four days after his arrest.

Shah was a Sena leader from Palghar district.

His son, Mihir, has reportedly admitted to driving the luxury sedan when it rammed into a two-wheeler at 5.30 am Sunday, killing a 45-year-old woman and injuring her husband.

Mihir Shah has, however, denied claims he was drunk, sources told NDTV.

Rajesh Shah had been arrested on Sunday, hours after the collision.

The husband had complained to the police and cops from Worli caught Rajesh Shah and the family driver, Rajrishi Bidawat, in the BMW when Mihir Shah hit the bike, as they were destroying evidence.

The cops also believe Rajesh Shah and Bidawat helped Mihir Shah escape; multiple phone calls were logged between father and son in the immediate aftermath of the collision.

However, Rajesh Shah received bail a day after his arrest - on payment of Rs 15,000.

Bidawat remains in jail.

All three face several charges, including culpable homicide not amounting to murder.

The horrific collision in Mumbai's Worli area took place hours after Mihir Shah and four of his friends were at Juhu's Vice-Global Tapas Bar. NDTV has accessed a copy of the Rs 18,730 credit card bill.

The bar was sealed Tuesday and portions have been demolished this afternoon.

Apart from serving liquor to underage persons - Mihir Shah is 24 and the minimum drinking age in Mumbai is 25 - the bar was also sealed for serving alcohol without a proper licence and for illegal construction on the property. These illegal bits were demolished.

Shah went into hiding - he may have received help from his mother and two sisters, police had said - after the tragic incident. He was arrested, more than 72 hours later, from Virar near Mumbai.

His mother and sisters have also been taken into custody.

The woman who was killed has been identified as Kaveri Nakhwa, 45. She was travelling with her husband, Pradip, when the BMW driver lost control and hit the two-wheeler.

Horrific details have emerged of the crash, including CCTV footage that indicates Ms Nakhwa was dragged for 1.5 km after the collision before the BMW was stopped.

The police said the footage also indicated Shah then exchanged seats with Bidawat, pulled the woman's body out from under the car, and left it on the road. The car was then driven away.

The husband spoke to NDTV and lamented the shock death of his wife.

"I ran behind the car for half a kilometre, but could not find the body. I was crying, screaming, but he did not stop. If he had stopped for a second, nothing would have happened," Mr Nakhwa had said.

