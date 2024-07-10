In Mumbai BMW Hit-And-Run Case, Illegal Construction At Pub Razed

The Vice-Global Tapas Bar in Mumbai's Juhu served an underage Mihir Shah alcohol.

Sections of the bar in Mumbai's Juhu that served alcohol to Mihir Shah were demolished by city officials Wednesday morning, 24 hours after Excise Department officials sealed the property.

The Vice-Global Tapas Bar sold liquor to Shah - who is 25 years old and below the legal age for drinking - late Saturday and early Sunday, hours ahead of a collision in which a BMW driven by him rammed a two-wheeler, killing a 45-year-old woman and injuring her husband.

Apart from serving liquor to underage persons, the bar was also sealed for serving alcohol without a proper licence and for illegal construction on the property. These illegal bits were demolished.

Action was taken under relevant provisions of the Bombay Foreign Liquor Rules, 1953.

The son of politician Rajesh Shah - who is part of Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena - Mihir Shah went on the run after the horrific incident and was untraceable for over 72 hours.

He was arrested, as were his mother and two sisters, yesterday from an apartment in Virar, which is 65 km from Mumbai. The mother and sisters, whom the police believe helped hide Shah, were arrested from Shahpur. Shah's father and the family driver, Rajrishi Bidawat, were arrested earlier.

Rajesh Shah received bail on Monday, less than a day after his arrest, on payment of Rs 15,000.