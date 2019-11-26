3 Top Policemen's Suspension In Custodial Death Case Revoked After 2 Years

The suspension of the officers was revoked in an order (Representational)

The Himachal Pradesh Government has revoked the suspension of the three senior police officials who were suspended two years ago in connection with the custodial death of a Nepalese national in a rape and murder case.

The suspension of IPS officer Zahur Haider Zaidi, HPS officers DW Negi and Manoj Joshi was revoked in an order issued by the additional chief secretary (home) on November 23.

Mr Zaidi was the IG, whereas Mr Negi was Shimla the SP and Mr Joshi the DSP when they were suspended in 2017.

The three officials were suspended after their arrest by the CBI in connection with the custodial death of Suraj following the rape and murder of a 16-year-old girl in Shimla district.

They were released on bail a few weeks ago.

The victim had gone missing in Kotkhai on July 4, 2017, and her body was found from a forest two days later.

The autopsy had confirmed rape and murder.

Following a public outcry, a special investigation team (SIT), headed by Mr Zaidi, was set up by the then Congress government.

The SIT arrested six persons and after the custodial death of Suraj, the High Court had handed over the investigation of both cases to the CBI.

