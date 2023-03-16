''She's Killing It'': Ashneer Grover Says His Wife Is Among Highest Female Taxpayers In India

Mr. Grover heaped praises on his wife for her investment successes

Former BharatPe boss Ashneer Grover has claimed that his wife Madhuri Jain Grover is among the highest female taxpayers in India and has paid Rs 2.84 crore in advance tax this financial year.

In a tweet on March 15, Mr. Grover heaped praises on his wife for her investment successes in startup companies. The proud husband said his wife is ''killing it with her start-up investments'', especially in a year when everything is ''falling apart.''

''Madhuri Jain Grover is one of the highest female taxpayers in the country. She's paid Rs 2.84 crores of advance tax this financial year. She is killing it with her start-up investments - in a year where the space in general is falling apart. Kudos to all honest tax payers,'' the former Shark Tank India judge tweeted while sharing a pic of his wife.

See the tweet here:

Madhuri Jain Grover @madsj30 is one of the highest female tax payers in the country. She's paid ₹2.84 crores of advance tax this financial year. She is killing it with her start up investments - in a year where the space in general is falling apart. Kudos to all honest tax payer pic.twitter.com/cRkeRRfgqx — Ashneer Grover (@Ashneer_Grover) March 15, 2023

This is not the first time Mr. Grover has bragged about his wife being one of the highest tax-paying women in the country. He made a similar claim last year saying that his wife, who formerly held a senior position at BharatPe, had paid Rs 1.15 crore in advance tax. The former Shark also took a dig at other venture capital partners, questioning them on how much tax they have paid in India so far.

He wrote, ''My wife Madhuri Jain Grover submitted ₹1.15 crores advance tax just now. She has been among the highest individual female taxpayers in India for many years. How many VC partners do you think paid as much tax in India? Not many - most of them pay zero tax being in Sing / Dubai.''

Here's the tweet:

My wife Madhuri Jain Grover submitted ₹1.15 crores advance tax just now. She has been among the highest individual female tax payers of India for many years. How many VC partners do you think paid as much tax in India ? Not many - most of them pay zero tax being in Sing / Dubai pic.twitter.com/tpvCczbvj6 — Ashneer Grover (@Ashneer_Grover) December 15, 2022

Mr. Grover was also a judge on the popular business reality show Shark Tank India season 1.

Last year, BharatPe sacked Ashneer Grover and his wife for alleged financial irregularities. The founder resigned from the company and its board days later. The fintech company, in December 2022, filed a criminal lawsuit against Mr. Grover and his family seeking Rs 88.67 crore in damages, accusing the founder of cheating and embezzling funds.

The suit, alleges that Mr. Grover, his wife Madhuri Jain, and other family members created fake bills, enlisted fictitious vendors to provide services to the company, and overcharged the company for recruitment. Mrs.Jain is alleged to have used company funds for personal beauty treatments, buying electronic items, and family trips to the US and Dubai, a PTI report said.